Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 25, 2019

Iqra Aziz's Mayun: Actress looks ethereal in traditional attire along with Yasir Hussain

Wed, Dec 25, 2019

KARACHI: Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who have been in news  since the   duo  shocked fans and friends   at the Lux Style Award to show off their affection ostentatiously. 

Finally, the lovebirds will tie the knot on December 28 and their first pre-wedding ceremony (Mayun) took place on Monday. The most sought-after celebs of Pakistan entertainment industry  have shared some adorable photos and video of their Ubton (Mehndi) event.

Both the stars look stunning in simple attire they chose for the event. Yasir was seen wearing a simple white kurta and Iqra was also dressed traditionally, in a yellow gota jora sans make-up.

Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram  handle for sharing the memorable moment  of his life  and wrote:   "one two 3 GO"

View this post on Instagram

one two 3 GO #iqyasirdaviyah

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on


Iqar also shared adorable photos of the event on social media.



