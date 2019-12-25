Iqra Aziz's Mayun: Actress looks ethereal in traditional attire along with Yasir Hussain

KARACHI: Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who have been in news since the duo shocked fans and friends at the Lux Style Award to show off their affection ostentatiously.

Finally, the lovebirds will tie the knot on December 28 and their first pre-wedding ceremony (Mayun) took place on Monday. The most sought-after celebs of Pakistan entertainment industry have shared some adorable photos and video of their Ubton (Mehndi) event.

Both the stars look stunning in simple attire they chose for the event. Yasir was seen wearing a simple white kurta and Iqra was also dressed traditionally, in a yellow gota jora sans make-up.

Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram handle for sharing the memorable moment of his life and wrote: "one two 3 GO"





Iqar also shared adorable photos of the event on social media.







