Beyonce receives praise over latest song: ‘She finally gave us something we asked for’

Beyonce has dropped a new song, to the surprise and delight of her fans.

The 35-time Grammy Award-winning singer released the new track, Morning Dew (Donk), over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the US.

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A release from her representatives introduced the song as a "direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'Day."

Beyoncé's second album, B'Day, was released in September 2006, and will mark its 20th anniversary this year.

Morning Dew (Donk) was reportedly and initially set to be released as part of that 2006 LP, and the new release will appear on an upcoming 20th-anniversary reissue of B'Day.

Many fans had extremely positive and hyped up reactions to the release of the song as one fan wrote, “SHE FINALLT GAVE US SOMETHING WE ASKED FOR? GUYS THIS IS HUGE (sic).”

“Had to make sure this was the official Beyonce yt channel,” another wrote in disbelief.

“Yoooo !!!!!! this blend of young and mature Voice Beyonce is crazy!!!!!!” a third commented while a fourth mentioned, “13 years later, she’s finally given us this song. Thank you, B!”

It was co-written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell.

The song was released alongside a lyric video that reuses two-decade-old footage.

B'Day featured notable songs including Deja Vu (feat Jay-Z), Irreplaceable and Ring the Alarm, which became Beyoncé's second number-one album and won best contemporary R&B album at the 2007 Grammys.

Morning Dew (Donk) marks Beyoncé's first new music since she released her album Cowboy Carter in March 2024.

That album featured collaborations with country stars Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Shaboozey. It debuted at number one in several countries.

To support the album, Beyoncé embarked on the global Cowboy Carter Tour from April to July last year.