Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's 2005-Christmas that was followed by tears and heartbreak

Hollywood’s former flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have parted ways years and years ago but the two barely manage to leave headlines as fans are constantly reminded of the endearing tale of love they once shared.

And now, as Christmas draws closer, fans and tabloids cannot help but look back at how the ex-couple had celebrated their last Christmas together back in 2005, and for the unversed, it may come as completely startling.

A report by Us Weekly looks back at their last holiday spent together as the publication cites how the two had announced their split only seven days after they were spotted cozying up to each other at a Caribbean beach during New Year’s in 2005, despite the then-circulating rumours about Brad and Angelina Jolie getting closer.

The editor of the publication, Janice Min was cited as saying: “When [Brad and Jen] had dinner together on New Year’s Eve, his arm was around her the whole night.”

Locals were also cited by the report as they confirmed that the couple appeared to be all over each other and on cloud nine.

“On that last stroll [on the beach], he picked up a shell for her. It was always very sweet and romantic,” the report further stated.

However, another report by PEOPLE revealed that the former couple had already decided to part ways back then, before they even went for their holiday.

On the other hand the 2011-released book Confidential: The Life of Secret Agent Turned Hollywood Tycoon, reveals that it was during that getaway that Brad finally spilled the tea in front of Jennifer about his true feelings for Angelina.

Authors of the book Meir Doran and Joseph Gelman wrote: “He eventually admitted he was in love with Angelina. Jen was furious and threw him out.”





Producer of Brad and Angelina’s Mr and Mrs Smith, Arnon Milchan was cited by Mirror as saying: “At first, Jen didn't believe he was involved with Angelina. She started asking around but no one would tell her anything because they were loyal to Brad, so she asked him point blank. He denied it."

While the two later released a joint statement regarding their separation later on January 7, it was also reported that the Friends actor was spotted a day after, looking "distraught" while “wiping tears from her face” before they boarded the plane at St. Maarten airport to fly back home.