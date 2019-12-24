Henry Cavill's future as Superman ends?

Amid the rumours that Warner Bros was seeking a new Superman as it has reportedly decided to replace Henry Cavill in the next film. CREED actor Michael B. Jordan was the name most talked about.

However, the current Superman Henry Cavill, insisted he hadn't given up on the character, saying there’s still hope that he’ll play Superman again, adding that his big new Netflix role shouldn’t preclude him from donning the cape of Kal-El once more.

If a new report is to be believed, it could be someone ten years Cavill's junior, David Corenswet, is at the top of the list to play the Last Son of Krypton.

Most of the fans still hope for Cavill to come back as Superman.

New Netflix series 'The Witcher' seems to be a pretty time-consuming project for star Henry Cavill, with the British actor’s lead role as Geralt of Rivia , meaning he was shooting for around seven to eight months, likely to be repeated for the already-confirmed season two.

However, The actor has been clear about one thing – this new time commitment doesn’t mean he’s giving up on playing iconic superhero Superman, even following rumours that Warner Bros are thinking of going in a new direction with the Man of Steel.