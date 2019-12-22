close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2019

YouTuber Logan Paul reacts to 'leaked video' rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019

An alleged explicit video of YouTuber Logan Paul  took the Internet by storm on Saturday.  

As soon as the video purporting to show Paul emerged on social  media users started spreading  it on different platforms.

While there was no confirmation the YouTuber is the person seen in the video, Logan decided to comment on the footage.

He sent out a string of tweets in a cryptic response to the video while avoiding to confirm whether the footage showed him.

In a tweet, he hit back at those behind the rumors while using an expletive.

It is not the first time the YouTuber has become involved in a controversy. 

In January he faced strong backlash from LGBT groups for a Tweet for which he had to apologize later.

As the rumors started swirling about the explicit video purporting to show Logan, the YouTuber's name became one of the top Twitter trends on Sunday morning.

