Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan ignore each other at award function

Bollywood’s former rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan gave a royal ignorance to each other at an award show held last night, Indian media reported.



Sara Ali Khan and her ex Kartik Aaryan called it quits after dating each other for sometime.

Pinkvilla citing sources reported that the couple who collaborated for Aaj Kal, ignored each other at the 'Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards' held last night.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik did not even exchange greetings and also sat at a distance with each other, according to the report.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is dating Ananya Panday, according to media reports.

The Simmba actress will next be seen in film Aaj Kal that will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Sara is also currently shooting for Coolie No. 1.