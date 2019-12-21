Miley Cyrus ‘in love’ with Cody Simpson shortly after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong in their whirlwind romance and it appears only after a brief period after she ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, the singer is already seeing herself fall for another Aussie.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer may have been said to be using Cody as a rebound for her longtime partner and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but it appears that is no longer the case.

A grapevine spilled to HollywoodLife that the former Disney star may be ‘falling hard’ for Cody, something nobody, including herself, saw coming.

“Miley has always been more of a relationship kind of girl, she loves having someone special in her life and she always falls hard. When she and Liam split up it was due to issues in their relationship, not because she wanted to go on some wild dating spree,” the source revealed.

“She also wasn’t expecting to have a boyfriend so soon either, she wasn’t looking for that at all, this whole relationship has taken her by surprise in the best way,” the insider further stated.

The source further said that the 22-year-old Aussie hunk has left no stone unturned to tug at her heartstrings: “Cody has gone above and beyond to win her heart and has worked hard to convince her to get serious with him. He’s stepped up to the plate and has been there for her in every way pretty much from day one.”

“The way he treated her when she was sick [with tonsillitis in early October] was just beyond sweet. He dropped everything to be with her and help take care of her, how many guys would do that? It really impressed Miley and her family and that’s when things started to get really serious,” it was further revealed.

Another insider revealed to HollywoodLife: “Miley is amazed and inspired by Cody, things are so new, so fun and so inspiring. Getting into the holiday season she loves knowing that he will be there for her and they will be there for each other because they have so many similar interests. Miley feels very important around Cody and Cody allows her to do what she wants to do and needs to do.”



The second source further added that Cody’s equation with her family, too has brought the two closer together.

“He is not a bother and really just gets how she ticks. That is why it is working, because he has been able to naturally mold himself to her and her family. It has been very organic and the most real she has felt in a long time.”