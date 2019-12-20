Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s nighttime routine worth $500

Kourtney Kardashian, an eminent member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, spends a whopping amount of money everyday on her nighttime routine.



The beauty freak recently invited Harper’s Bazaar into her home and shared with the magazine the million-dollar secret to a skin as glowing and flawless as hers.

The reality TV star revealed that she spends a staggering $500 every day on her nighttime and daytime skincare regime, which include some of the best and most expensive products on the market.

Kourtney started off by revealing that she has combination skin, but most of her products suit all-skin types.

The star also mentioned that before applying any creams or serums, she reaches for Garnier’s best-selling Micellar Cleansing Water to wash off any makeup from the day.

Find out what products does Kourtney use for her eight-step skincare regime here

Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry Leopard Print Hair Turban: $38

Garnier Cleansing Water: $6.78

Peach & Lily Gel Cleanser: $28

Caudalíe Mask: $39

Vital Proteins x Poosh Collagen Latte: $49

French Girl Lip Polish: $18

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm: $55

Hora x Poosh Moisturizing Powerhouse Bundle: $71





Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light: $205



