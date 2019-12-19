Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner dating? Singer reveals massive truth

Harry Styles has been in the news for quite a while now and the 25-year-old singer is making headlines yet again.



Recently, the former One Direction star revealed all about his relationship with Kendall Jenner, specially after they started dating each other in 2014.

On Wednesday, Styles made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dropped major truthbombs.

"You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?" DeGeneres asked Styles.

"Yeah, we've been friends for a while now, yeah, for like several years," Styles replied casually.

"It's sweet that you all are still really good friends," DeGeneres added grinning.

"Yeah. Yeah, I think so. Right?" Styles answered, smiling. "OK!"

DeGeneres went on to press, "Some people are saying that this album is all about a breakup from someone."

"OK," Styles responds, laughing.

"So the question is, is it?" DeGeneres continued.

"I think I definitely write from a personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly," Styles revealed.

He added, "So yeah, it's definitely about, I guess, what I was going through at the time. And that's both good and bad. I think the thing with this album for me is while I was making it, the times when I was kind of sad were probably like some of the saddest times in my life, but then at the same time the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. It's both, it's a fine line."

Harry Styles released his new album Fine Line last week and people are suggesting it is about his whirlwind romance with Kendall Jenner.

It was only last week that Styles and Jenner even made an appearance together on The Late Late Show and flirted with each other during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts wherein the former flames asked each other some really personal questions.