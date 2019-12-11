Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles engage in a flirty game, video breaks the internet

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles got engaged in a hilarious banter that is currently taking the internet by storm.

During The Late Late Show , the ex-flames took part in Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, asking each other some of the most personal questions ever.

The reason the banter video is trending is because Harry and Kendall exchanged some sexual comments while having the option of either answering the question or eating things like bug trifle, jellyfish, giant water scorpion, cow blood and pork tongue jelly.

As part of his first question, Harry picked out the eggnog for his 'longtime friend' Kendall and then asked her to rank her siblings from best to worst parents.

"I feel like, I could answer that," said Kendall who wore a strapless jumpsuit with a print of colorful shoes. "I'll start by saying they all really are amazing."

"Okay," Harry said, with a cheeky glint in his eye.

"Rob is number one, he is so good to his daughter," Kendall said.

She paused and Harry told her to drink the eggnog before Kendall blurted, "Then Khloe, Kim, Kylie and... Kourtney."

The former couple then went on to ask each other a set of other questions, urging the other person to indulge themselves into a disgusting food item.

Kendall and Harry become a thing after they started to date each other back in 2014.

