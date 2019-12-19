Varun Dhawan on why he is staying mum about CAA protests

While many Bollywood celebrities came forward to show solidarity with the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Varun Dhawan refrained commenting on the issue. He gave his reason while talking to the media at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, street Dancer 3D on Wednesday.

When he was quizzed about his stance, Varun said, "I think it's a person to person thing. It's not about fear — personally I am not scared. I am not scared of anyone because I love my country and I love my countrymen. I feel the safest in this room with all of you around. Tell me, who is going to touch me?"

The 32-year-old actor further said, "Speaking out has become (the norm on) social media. If you haven't tweeted, then you're in the wrong. But what does a tweet mean? Is the entire nation on twitter? I feel I can have those conversations with my parents and friends in my living room, and I think the best way for all of us to make a difference is by living your life."

In support of his action, he added, "What is happening in our country is being reported, and the reason I do not want to comment is because there are four or five different versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai and something else is happening in someplace else. So, it is wrong of us to comment until we are 100 percent certain. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protest is wrong."

"However, other law and order situations are happening, too, and people have deemed these wrong. It is a sensitive matter and it's easy to speak something on it or slam someone — that's the easiest thing to do. But when you're a personality people look up to, you have a responsibility. So, I will speak out when I understand the situation completely," he added.