Tue Dec 17, 2019
December 18, 2019

Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, others for a special cause

Wed, Dec 18, 2019

KARACHI: An acclaimed actress and  UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan,  Mahira Khan, who  saw  heights of fame  after her hit drama serial Humsafar,  has shared the  screen with Riz Ahmed, Care Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others to give out an important message regarding playing a part to make the lives of refugees better.

Mahira, in a video message, along with fellow  UNHCR  Goodwill Ambassadors raised the voice for the plight of refugees, saying: "Pakistan has hosted the refugees for nearly forty years thereby setting an example for the world."

The actress  said that  she   felt strongly about it and wanted to bring this to the world.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle  the Verna's actress wrote: "We’re proud to speak up for refugees everywhere."

She continued: "We all have a part to play in helping somebody else. Including me. …What will yours be? "

Riz Ahmed, Care Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others also came forward for the sacred cause to save humanity.




