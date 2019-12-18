Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, others for a special cause

KARACHI: An acclaimed actress and UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, Mahira Khan, who saw heights of fame after her hit drama serial Humsafar, has shared the screen with Riz Ahmed, Care Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others to give out an important message regarding playing a part to make the lives of refugees better.

Mahira, in a video message, along with fellow UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors raised the voice for the plight of refugees, saying: "Pakistan has hosted the refugees for nearly forty years thereby setting an example for the world."

The actress said that she felt strongly about it and wanted to bring this to the world.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle the Verna's actress wrote: "We’re proud to speak up for refugees everywhere."

She continued: "We all have a part to play in helping somebody else. Including me. …What will yours be? "

Riz Ahmed, Care Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others also came forward for the sacred cause to save humanity.













