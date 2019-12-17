Rajinikanth open to playing a transgender on screen

Rajinikanth recently opened up about his desire to try out different roles and experimenting with all genres in the film industry. The star is still as creatively hungry as ever, to try out new things.

During an interview with IANS, he was quoted as saying, "I have explored almost all the genres. I have worked in 160 films and it's been 45 years in the film industry."

During the trailer launch for the film, Darbar, Rajinikanth was asked if he had ever played the role of a transgender character, the star stated, "No, not yet. I thought about it just now and expressed my wish."

The star was asked about his motives for continuing within the industry after already making it big during his 45 year long career.

He said: "To be frank, it's about money (laughs). I have to justify the money I get, and that is huge. No, actually it is the passion. I feel we should love the work that we do. I love acting and I love coming in front of the camera. I think the camera and the light give me energy."

The star concluded the interview by saying, "I want to play the role of a transgender."







