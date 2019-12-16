REVEALED: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ daughter to become an actor?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds undoubtedly take home the crown of being one of the cutest couples in Hollywood and their three adorable daughters make the family even more endearing.



It looks like the cuteness of the couple might also be seen on-screen as one of their little munchkins plans to become an actor.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Entertainment Tonight), Reynolds revealed that his eldest daughter, James, already wants to go into the family business.

He explained, "She wants to be an actor. Yep. I’m fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That’s all fine. Right now, it’s every day is like a recital. She’s singing songs, she’s doing little plays at home, all that stuff, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that’s a whole other ball of wax."

The actor, however, went on to reveal that he doesn’t want his daughter to enter showbiz as a kid.

He told Fallon, "I tried to explain to her, that’s a huge burden on your nervous system. I mean, having to process all of that attention and information."

Reynolds continued, "Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms. And she just looked at me, like she didn’t know what the fuck I was talking about, and I was like, what’s cheaper and easier is let’s just skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine. Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now, right? But parents everywhere are like let’s just put them in a movie unsupervised. It’s great, it’s great."