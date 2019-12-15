New poster of Tom Curise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' revealed

A new poster of "Top Gun: Maverick" was revealed on Sunday, a day before the filmmakers drop a brand new trailer of the movie starring Tom Cruise.

The poster depicts Cruise's character looking to the skies.



In July, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.



“Top Gun: Maverick,” due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.



The first trailer showed Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.



The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.