Sun Dec 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

New poster of Tom Curise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' revealed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019

A new poster of "Top Gun: Maverick" was revealed on  Sunday, a day before the  filmmakers drop a brand new trailer of the movie starring  Tom Cruise.

The poster  depicts Cruise's character looking to the skies.

In July, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

The first trailer showed Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

