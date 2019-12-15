Nick Jonas was exhilarated and happy during 'Jumanji: The Next Level' shooting

Nick Jonas's new production, Jumanji: The Next Level turned a lot of heads in the entertainment industry, the singing star will be staring alongside fellow co-stars like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Karen Gillan and Jack Black.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nick revealed that he wasn't sure if he would even be called about after the last film.

He was quoted as saying, "Coming back for Jumanji this time around was an exhilarating experience because at first, I didn’t know if they wanted me back. So when I got the call from our director, Jake Kasdan, he wanted to have dinner and discuss the role and what happens with Seaplane, I was so happy."

As the conversation progressed towards the shoot and his experiences riding horses, the star stated, "I love horses, always have. I got to spend a lot of time with this horse in this film. I was riding the horse bareback, which was kind of interesting."

He star made a note to mention that he ended up suffering an injury amidst the enjoyment, "I’ve ridden on a saddle quite a bit, but it’s a whole other challenge without that saddle there, so that took a little while to get comfortable. I actually did end up [with] one of the stunts we did, sort of hurting my groin a little bit. But it’s all good."



