Nigerian contestant becomes Miss World 2019, India secures third position

Miss World Organization on Saturday crowned a global beauty in India.



The Miss World 2019 was won by a contestant from Jamaica, while second and third places went to France and India respectively.

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica became the 69th Miss World after winning the competition.

Held in India, the pageant finale was televised in many countries, a week after the conclusion of Miss Universe event in Atlanta.

Miss Universe was founded years after Miss World by a swimsuit company.

Delegates from several countries spend a month in London competing in events like "Sport," "Talent" and "Beauty" ahead of the finale.