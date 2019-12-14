close
Sat Dec 14, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2019

TV host Caroline Flack arrested, charged with assault by beating

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 14, 2019

Renowned British TV presenter Caroline Flack was taken into custody  for   allegedly beating a man, according to local media.

A police spokesperson said that the TV personality would appear before a court on Monday December 23.

The anchor, famous for hosting shows such as "Love Island" and "The X-Factor", was arrested a day after the incident, according to Metropolitan police.

"We were called yesterday [Thursday 12 December] at 5:28 am to a residential address in Islington. We treated two at the scene and took one person to hospital,"an ambulance service spokesperson told local media.

The TV host's spokesperson said, "we confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident. 

"She is  cooperating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons," he said.

