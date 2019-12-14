Ranveer Singh looks forward to having kids and spending time with them

Bollywood's favourite couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been keeping fans enthralled with their PDA-filled outings and adorable social media exchanges.



It looks like fans are now ready to see their one true pairing take the next step in their marriage and start a family.

In a video from Rajeev Masand's Actor's Roundtable 2019, Ranveer could be seen dishing out the details on his plans for acting and directing while also shedding light on some aspirations in his personal life.

"I like writing and I hope to be a director someday. I want to be a DJ. I want to have kids and spend quality time with them. I want to spend lots of time on a beach somewhere," he said.

Deepika and Ranveer marked their first wedding anniversary on November 14 this year and have an exciting year ahead in terms of their profession as well, with the beauty queen's Chhapaak ready for release followed by B-Town hunk's 83.