My life is in danger, says Meera

Film actress Meera on Thursday demanded the government provide her security since she has been receiving threatening phone calls.

"I am receiving threatening phone calls. I want government of Pakistan to give me protection," she said in a video that has been doing the rounds on Whatsapp groups and social media platforms..

"My life is at risk," she said in the video without elaborating further.

The actor said she wanted to promote her film Baaji, which is due to be released again in Pakistan, but was unable to travel to the country due to threats to her life.

A couple of months ago Meera underwent a 'major surgery' at a private hospital in Dubai.

The actress was discharged from the hospital days later, with sources saying that doctors had advised her to seek an operation for her condition.