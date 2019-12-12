Screen Actors Guild Award 2020 nominations: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' and 'Bombshell' on top

Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) rolled out its nominations for the 26th annual ceremony with many surprising entries. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell and Marriage Story have led the film nominations with four each.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has gained the most nominations among television series. SAG is held to pay honour to fellow actors and this year its nominations have also included a foreign-language film, Parasite, first time in 21 years. The South Korean film is nominated for best ensemble along with The Irishman.

Robert De Niro will also be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable work and humanitarian deeds.

A full list of nominees follows below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood