Screen Actors Guild Award 2020 nominations: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' and 'Bombshell' on top

Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) rolled out its nominations for the 26th annual ceremony with many surprising entries. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell and Marriage Story have led the film nominations with four each.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has gained the most nominations among television series. SAG is held to pay honour to fellow actors and this year its nominations have also included a foreign-language film, Parasite, first time in 21 years. The South Korean film is nominated for best ensemble along with The Irishman.
Robert De Niro will also be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable work and humanitarian deeds.
A full list of nominees follows below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
