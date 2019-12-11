Emma Watson reflects on her ‘self-partnered’ label’s huge response

Emma Watson shared her happiness as her self-coined term ‘self-partnered’ gathered fan’s huge response for empowering single women.

The Little Women actor expressed that she was surprised by the support her label gained.

"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered'? This thing's gone crazy," Watson told to E!' The Rundown.

The 29-year-old further explained that the term also reflects on self love, “It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone."

The young actor who is famed for her role Hermoine in iconic venture, Harry Potter, coined the term during an interview with British Vogue last month when Watson had expressed that she is comfortable being a single woman inspiring others to lead a self-loving life.