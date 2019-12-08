Daniel Radcliffe comes to Meghan Markle’s defense against negative press

Another celebrity has joined the ranks of Meghan Markle’s support network after going public with his views regarding the negative publicity that the former Suits actress has had to undergo as a new member of the royal family.

During an interview with People Now, the actor went onto explain, "I don't take a huge interest [in the royals]," . he stated that Meghan’s situation is not something that can be ignored, furthermore Daniel revealed, "I feel terrible for Meghan Markle."

Daniel admitted that he had been "picking up that Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media."

His closing statement undoubtedly floored royal fans, she said that he had nothing but the utmost respect for the Duchess of Sussex and her relationship with her husband.

"That's why I always thought their relationship was sweet. Because I was like, 'She must love you, if she wants to get involved in this crazy life.' It must be insane," he added.