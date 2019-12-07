Leonardo DiCaprio drinks till 6am with supermodels Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the leading stars in Hollywood, is all over the news lately after he was spotted carousing the night away with supermodels Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid.



The 45-year-old Titanic actor has quite some eyebrows after circulating photos show him partying with the the beauty queens till early morning next day at the Ultraclub E11VEN in Miami.

Circulating reports have revealed that the Wolf of Wall Street actor had spent hours chilling with sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid as well as Kendall Jenner from 4am till early morning.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the group was seen sipping vodka and Don Julio 1942 till 6am before Leo left the circle with two of his guy friends. Half an hour later, the girls too had exited the club.

Currently the Hollywood hunk is all over the news for his relationship with 22-year-old model Camila Morrone, owing to which he has received quite some flak over the significant age gap between the two.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Camila had stated: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”