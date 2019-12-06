Star Wars' Felicity Jones is pregnant, expecting first baby

Star Wars' fame Felicity Jones is gearing up for a new role in life - that of a mother - as the actor is expecting her first baby with husband Charles Guard.



The Oscar nominated actress confirmed the big news with People through her representative.

The couple had been dating since 2015 and announced their engagement in 2017. They got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in England.

Felicity was nominated for Oscar for her role in The Theory of Everything.

She will be next seen along with Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts. Currently, she is in New York to celebrate the premiere of her new movie.

Recently, in a video clip, Redmayne admired his co-star saying for her role in the film. He says “I really, really adore Felicity."

The Aeronauts will hit the theaters today (Friday).