Zack Snyder makes shocking revelation about Ben Affleck's Batman

Director Zack Snyder has revealed that Ben Affleck’s character Batman would have met his fate if the DC Comics had decided to proceed with more sequels of "Justice League".

When a fan asked him if the original idea was to sacrifice Batman against Darkseid, the director said,“We always had that we would see that in the final chapter”.

It was earlier reported that if Justice League had lived up to fans’ expectations, Justice League 2 would watch the Superman becoming a prisoner of Darkseid.

According to the plot, the Justice League franchise would have seen Batman sacrifice himself to save the world in the final movie.

Synder has directed or produced a number of comic book and superhero films, including 300 (2006) and Watchmen (2009), as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel (2013) and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). He also served as co-screenwriter for 300, Sucker Punch (2011), and 300: Rise of an Empire (2014), an executive producer for Suicide Squad (2016) and Aquaman (2018), and as co-writer of the story for Wonder Woman (2017) and Justice League.