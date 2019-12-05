Lady Gaga reveals major plans about motherhood, says she wants to have ‘babies’

You all need to take notes from Lady Gaga, who has already planned things related to her career, future aspirations, and even personal life.

The iconic singer has spilled some beans about what she plans for her future in a recent interview given to YouTube star NikkieTutorials, and guess what, it is related to motherhood.



A Star Is Born actress said in her interview that she is planning to bring about loads of new music.

“More music, not retiring any time soon... all kinds of different music,” said the 33-year old singer.

Moreover, she also plans to do more movies, working upon her makeup company, the 'Haus Laboratories', and most importantly, having babies!

She said, "I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is 'Haus Laboratories' into the makeup company of my dreams."

The 'Grammy Award' winner plans to take Haus to new heights. According to her, it has been her aspiration to initiate the company, because makeup helped her discover herself, and has created her into what she is today.

“That's what made me invent Lady Gaga, because I looked in the mirror and I was like, 'I don't like what I see and I don't feel good on the inside, so I'm just gonna start painting now, and I'm gonna make something that I like."

The singer hopes that people find the same sense of confidence when they use her products.

