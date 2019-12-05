Emma Stone, Dave McCary engaged after being together for over two years

Wedding bells are chiming for Hollywood lovebirds Emma Stone and longtime beau Dave McCary as the two are finally engaged.

The Saturday Night Live writer popped the big question in front of the La La Land diva sending her into a literal utopia.

The happy duo came out as a newly-engaged couple in a photo posted by Dave on his Instagram where he strikes a pose with his soon-to-be wife who is showing off the new bling on her ring finger.

The SNL segment director captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.

The two have been going strong since the past two years as they began their relationship after meeting on SNL in October of 2017.



The two had maintained contact since then and later that year, a source had given the confirmation to People that the two had been three months into their relationship, which they majorly kept strictly private throughout.

Prior to Dave, Emma had been in a relationship with Andrew Garfield that ended in 2015.