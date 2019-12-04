Ijaz Ahmed sets sights on teen pacer Naseem for U-19 World Cup

Pakistan’s U-19 Coach Ijaz Ahmed says he is looking to have teen pacer Naseem Shah back in the U-19 team for the the upcoming World Cup in South Africa next month.

Ahmed said he would speak to chief selector/head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to release the 16-year-old so that he can be included in team and prepare for the World Cup.

"Once Misbah and the team returns to Pakistan, I will speak to him regarding Naseem," he said. "Since the Sri Lanka series will be played on home ground, the national team will not need that many fast bowlers. I hope to see Naseem in the training camp."

Hailing the teen pacer for his performance in the Test series against Australia and in particular his dismissal of David Warner, Ahmed said, "He made some mistakes and and no doubt he learned from them.

The head coach also defended the teen pacer for his no-ball blunders and reminded critics of his age and the opponents whom he was up against.

"Naseem is still very young, he was against a strong team so you can’t just gauge his performance based on one series,” he said. "He has some know-how of bowling in certain conditions and against certain players."