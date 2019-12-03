Olivia Jade back on YouTube after scandal

US actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has been given permission by her parents and attorneys to return to video-sharing platform —YouTube after college admission scandal.



Olivia has 1.9 million followers on YouTube.

Jade uploaded the first video on Sunday on her channel on the video sharing platform since March 2019. She is famous for her style and make-up tutorials.

Daughter of actress of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia took a 9-month break from YouTube after her parents allegedly bribed over $500,000 to grant the YouTuber and her sister admission in the college.

In the comeback YouTube video titled 'Hi Again', Jade said she was not allowed to speak to anything related to the scandal.

She said she “really, really missed” uploading videos.

The video was viewed by more than 3.5 million fans till now.