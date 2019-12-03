Mahira Khan's latest dance video takes the internet by storm

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan's recent dance video, doing rounds on the social media, has taken left fans in absolute awe.



In the video, Mahira could be seen shaking a leg on Parey Hut Love song Ek Pal at friend's wedding ceremony.

The video has set the internet on fire.

Meanwhile, the Raees actor took to Instagram today sharing a morning selfie . The star captioned the adorable picture in French " Bonjour Décembre" (Welcome December).

Last month, Mahira Khan was named as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.

"We're delighted to announce that @themahirakhan is our newest Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan," the UNHCR wrote, sharing a video of Mahira speaking about her passion about the cause as well as what needs to be done about it.



