Selena Gomez is a sight for sore eyes as she goes makeup-free arriving in London

American pop sensation Selena Gomez has been all over the news lately as she rides high with her recent success of her new music and is currently enjoying all eyes on her.

Fans are clearly leaving no move by the singer unnoticed and as the Lose You to Love Me singer arrived in London with her casual makeup-free look, netizens were head over heels in love with her natural beauty.

The singer donned a simple look without any makeup and she was undeniably nothing short of breathtaking even after a long flight from back home to London's Heathrow Airport.

Selena blended in with the crowd leaving the glitz and glamour of her celebrity life back in the US as she donned a simple casual and noir attire with black top, pants, shoes and a velvety over-sized black jacket.

She kept her hair natural and simple in beachy waves and went without any makeup or even contacts as she sported some retro specs to complete the comfy look.

The sole pop of colour in the Look at Her Now hit maker's style was her unicorn duffle bag that stood poles apart to her otherwise darker appearance.

The singer's arrival to the British capital had given birth to conjecture about her probable attendance at the British Fashion Awards later in the day which fell flat as well as Selena was nowhere in sight at the star-studded event on Monday.