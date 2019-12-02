Miley Cyrus's family 'loves' her boyfriend Cody Simpson: report

Cody Simpson celebrated his first Thanksgiving with girlfriend Miley Cyrus and her family in Los Angeles amid their split rumours.



A source told E!News that Cody came out to Nashville for Miley Cyrus birthday and stayed there for Thanksgiving celebrations.

Miley's sister Noah Cyrus took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture from their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Noah captioned the photo "extremely thankful for everyone at the table. (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated )."



In the picture, Cody could be seen celebrating the annual holiday with Miley Cyrus and her family.



Moreover, 27-year-old Miley and Cody could be seen sitting face to face.

Miley's mother Tish Cyrus, Noah herself and other family and friends could also be seen in the adorable family photo.

Now, the reports are circulating that Miley's family 'loves' her boyfriend Cody. The family already see him as part of the family.



The singer's family was happy to have Cody stay. Miley's siblings welcomed him in.