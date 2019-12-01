close
Sun Dec 01, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 1, 2019

Ehd-e-Wafa's popularity grows globally

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 01, 2019

Drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, it seems has fans from across the border too.

Featuring Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid Butt in key roles, the drama serial follows the story of four young men as they receive training to join the Pakistan Army.

Produced by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the project has not only become the talk of the town here in  Pakistan but it has also been getting rave reviews from across the border as well. 

In a video, shared by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on social media, Sikhs visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur when asked what their favourite Pakistani channel and drama serial were, said they like Ehd-e-Wafa the most.

Another visitor, present there added that he watched all nine episodes of the television series in one go.

Ehd-e-Wafa.....

Helmed by Saife Hassan, Ehd e Wafa is written Mustafa Afridi of Sang e Mar Mar and Aangan fame.

Besides the lead characters, the serial features Zara Noor Abbas, Hajra Yamin and Vaneeza Ahmad among others.

