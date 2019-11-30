Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to reunite for ‘Golmaal 5’ which rolls out next year

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, the most successful actor-director duo, is planning to reunite for Golmaal 5. The team is all set to start working on the new edition to the franchise which will be produced by Rohit and Shibasish Sarkar.

Rohit has decided to return to his signature comedy film, Golmaal after working with the Drishyam actor on their upcoming project Sooryavanshi, The duo will come together the for the new installment which is reported to roll out next year.

Golmaal with its third edition in 2010 was the first Hindi film franchise to complete a trilogy. However, the film makers took a seven-year break and made a comeback in 2017 with a horror-comedy, Golmaal Again.

While everyone was expecting another long pause, the director has surprised the fans as the team has already come up with an exciting plot for their next.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Ajay said, “Rohit and I are committed to the next installment of Golmaal because like, we said during one of our earlier films, it’s fun unlimited, and my favorite series.”

The film will go on floors next year as Rohit and team have taken a step ahead and are now working on the script and the dialogues of the film.

Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpad will also been seen starring along with the Singham star.

On the work front, Rohit is wrapping up the shooting of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s, Sooryavanshi which will be released in 2020. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen performing in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan which is all set to release in January 2020.