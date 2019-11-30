Selena Gomez criticized as she gets accused of ‘insulting' Islam and Hinduism

While American singing sensation Selena Gomez has been riding high with her recent success after the release of her two new singles, the artist has now landed in hot waters.

The 27-year-old Lose You To Love Me hit maker after her latest photo shoot faced the wrath of social media users who accused her of insulting Hinduism as well as Islam.

Her shoot for Puma shows her standing on top of books in a library, showing off the new sports clothing line.

Soon after netizens in India expressed their outrage over the offensive display and showing lack of respect to books that is seen as an extreme act of insolence in South Asian cultures, especially the religions of Islam and Hinduism.

One social media user wrote: “Wonder if she ever visited a library before this photo shoot,” while another added: “Please don’t disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are suppose to respect it!”

