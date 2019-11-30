Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin refutes pregnancy rumours

Pop singer Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Baldwin has dismissed pregnancy rumours that have been floating on the social media platforms.

Hailey, who celebrated Thanksgiving with hubby, family and friends in Miami, United States took to Instagram and refuted the pregnancy rumours.

"The internet is funny!! NO, I'm not pregnant," Hailey wrote. She added, "I just really love food".

Hailey's pregnancy rumours were floating on social media platforms after Justin Bieber took to Instagram and paid rich tribute to the model on her 23rd birthday and hinted at having 'BABIES' soon.

Hailey was thankful for Bieber as they celebrated the Thanksgiving in Miami.



She shared an adorable throwback photo of her with hubby Justin Bieber from their wedding. She captioned it, "Thankful for the love of my life."



