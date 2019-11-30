Does Selena Gomez have a twin we don't know about?

A new girl is taking the internet by storm owing to her stark resemblance to singer Selena Gomez.

Sofia Solares, a 22-year-old from Mexico has made headlines around the world for being Selena Gomez’s doppleganger.

Speaking to an international news website, Solares, who now has 240,000 Instagram followers, said that she was a huge fan of the singer.

Solares even had a message she wanted to get across to her favourite singer.

"I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of hers and of course it would be a dream to know that she is aware of my existence," she said.





Solares said that “it would be a dream” if Gomez would write something for her.

“I would cry of happiness,” she said.

However, Gomez said that she likes it when people admire her for who she was and not just a look-alike of Gomez.

“It's not something that I dislike, but I like it better when they love me for being myself," she explained. "There are occasions where she can put something on or change her look etc. and when I like something I wear it or I'll do it because it truly inspires me, but I always try to stay true to myself,” she said.

Let’s see whether or not Gomez and Solarez get in touch with each other or not. Only time will tell…







