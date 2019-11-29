Alisha Wainwright father speaks out about daughter's relationship with Justin Timberlake

Actress Alisha Wainwright father Jeff Wainwright has spoken out about the relationship of her daughter with co-star Justin Timberlake.



In an interview with Daily Mail, Jeff, 59, said, "Alisha Wainwright is a young lady who was living her life and doing what she gotta do."

The music producer went on to say, "I have not spoken to my daughter since her photos with Justin Timberlake were leaked."

Jeff added that, "I have no idea of the state of Alisha's relationship with Justin." However, he described their relationship as 'hoopla'.

According to reports, the 37-year-old singer, who is married to Jessica Biel since 2012, and Wainwright were caught getting intimate in Louisiana.

The pair were pictured chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans while on a break from filming a movie in which they play lovers.