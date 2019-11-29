close
Thu Nov 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wishes Karen Gillan on her 32nd birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Thursday sent his best wishes to Karen Gillan on her 32nd birthday. 

Taking to Instagram, the Rock, Gillan's Jumanji co-star, shared a picture with the  Scottish  actress   from their movie.

Calling her " Jumanji’s own dance fighting machine,"  the actor wrote a heartfelt message which has been liked by thousands of fans within minutes after being posted.

"Happy Birthday to our Jumanji’s own dance fighting machine @karengillanofficial. Been such a joy watching her career flourish over the years. And a pleasure to have such a great collaborator and anchor in our Jumanji," The Rock captioned the picture.


Karen Gillan  received international recognition for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as well as for her starring role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). 



