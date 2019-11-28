Facebook, Instagram down: Users experience crash on social media websites

Many Facebook and Instagram users across the globe complained on Thursday of the two social media websites not working.

According to users around the world, Facebook stopped working along the same time as Instagram, which is also owned by the same company.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, remained unaffected by the breakdown that the two networks went through.

Facebook Messenger, which is a similar application, also encountered the same problems.

The three mobile apps have the same underlying infrastructure which means that when one experiences problems, usually all of them do as well.

Earlier during the summer, the three apps stopped functioning for a brief period together, spawning various memes on Twitter and other social media websites that remained unaffected.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans of merging all three platforms together.