'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist narrates harrowing account of domestic violence at the hands of ex

Acclaimed American actor Melissa Benoist has come forth narrating her account on domestic violence at the hands of her ex-partner.

The 31-year-old of Supergirl fame shared harrowing details of getting abused by her former boyfriend who’s name she kept hidden.

The actor shared her ordeal in an emotional and heartbreaking video on Instagram captioning the post: “Life Isn’t Always What It Seems.”

In the video spanning 14-minutes, the Glee actor read out loud a letter that she had penned.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never thought I would say let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” she says.

She treads further revealing how the violence began in the relationship and how she managed to escape from the abusive partner.

[Trigger warning]

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved against he wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she said.

She went on to further reveal how she got herself out of the situation.

“I don’t choose to minimize my life out of fear. I choose to love myself, to know that love does not include violence, and to let victims know that there is a way out in which you will be protected,” she said at the end.



While the actor did not name her abuser, her description of him says he was younger than her as well as “charming, funny, manipulative, devious.”