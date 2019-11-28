Kartik Aaryan asked to stay away from Ananya Pandey on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey have been the center of attention of late with their recurrent endearing videos of their time spent together during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

During their recent interview on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, popularly known as Sapna was seen poking fun at the Student of the Year 2 diva, throwing in a reference to her superstar father Chunky Pandey.

The promo video making rounds of the episode shows the Pati Patni Aur Woh star cast promoting their film with Sapna saying: “Yeh aapki woh hai na picture mein. Inse Bach kar rehna kyunki Chunky Panday Ke beti hai. Poori Picture mein Pyaar karengi Aur end mein boleingi I am joking. [She is your ‘other woman’, you should stay away from her, she is Chunky Pandey’s daughter. She will tell you she loves you throughout the film and in the end she will say ‘I am joking’].”

Sapna also threw shade at the star cast over the remix of her uncle Govinda’s song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, from the original film.

The Madassar Aziz-directorial will be hitting theaters on December 5, 2019.