Kajol on marrying Shah Rukh Khan if she hadn't met Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most iconic on- screen couples of Bollywood are undeniably one of the favourites of all movie buffs, which ultimately led to many wondering what would have happened had the starlet not met her current husband Ajay Devgn.

Kajol’s reply to wishful thinking on whether or not she would have ended up with the King of Bollywood instead of her superstar husband, is stirring up all the attention on the internet.

During an Instagram Q&A the Dilwale actor replied to the tricky question boldly as she wrote: “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing”.

With their perfect chemistry the duo often leaves the fans curious if the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars were ever in a relationship in their real lives as well. On responding to Kajol’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ Instagram Story, fans did not let this opportunity slide and asked the 45-years-old actor about her equation with King Khan.

The Fanaa star termed Shah Rukh as a “friend for life” when one of the fans asked Kajol about her bond with him. Another fan asked her to choose the better actor between Shah Rukh and her husband, Ajay Devgn and she diplomatically responded saying: “Depends on the situation.”

Kajol also revealed that Ajay was her first crush, while she answered another question. The couple has been married for more than 20 years now and are parents to Nysa and Yug.

Fans will be seeing the real-life duo behind the reel as well in the upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which releases in January 2020. The film is also starring Saif Ali Khan.