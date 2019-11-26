Karan Johar rubs shoulders with 'Game of Thrones' writers Benioff, DB Weiss

Karan Johar let his inner fan boy out as he met the renowned faces behind the globally-acclaimed HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

The Student of the Year filmmaker shared his picture where he can be seen striking pose with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the International Emmys.

Karan had made his way to New York to attend the International Emmy Awards 2019 as his ventures Lust Stories stepped into the nomination queue this year.

KJo had shared his excitement for the achievement on his Instagram account with the caption:

“Countdown to the international EMMY’S in NYC! We are ecstatic to be nominated for #luststories !”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was star-struck when he met the esteemed writers at the International Emmys along with Bombay Velvet director, Anurag Kashyap.



KJo didn’t let this opportunity slip away and captured the sight of the four renowned filmmakers in one frame. He captioned it: “Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys”

Karan, who has a unique sense of style, had a maroon suit on with a red polka-dotted border. The GoT writers rocked black suits while Kashyap was seen wearing a black traditional sherwani.