Gigi, Bella Hadid's father's ordered to raze $100 million mansion over its size

Mohammad Hadid, father of the famous supermodel duo Gigi and Bella Hadid, was ordered to take down his incomplete mega-mansion over an extensive legal battle.

The property tycoon has been embroiled in a battle over $100 million Bel Air mega-mansion since an extensive period after neighbours filed a complaint pertaining to the hillside property’s size which spans over 30,000 sq ft.

Following the complaint, a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court gave the verdict of the property being a ‘clear and present danger’ to the remaining structures in the area.

The decision was unveiled after a structural engineer had revealed that the house’s supporting piles had not been plunged into the ground far enough.

"If this house came down the hill it would take a portion of the neighbourhood with it," the judge said about the hillside property.

After the verdict, Hadid while talking to TMZ revealed that the structure has not “moved a millimetre! It has never been an imminent danger to the neighbours."

He further argued that the entire process has been under close observation since 2012, by city inspectors.

It was reported further that the destruction of the house would take up to six months of time and would also result in millions of dollars getting spent additionally.

The property was said to also include an IMAX cinema as Hadid in the long run, planned of selling the mega-mansion for a soaring price.