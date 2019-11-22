close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

Pete Davidson opens up about dating multiple women and lessons learned

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 22, 2019
Pete Davidson opens up about dating multiple women and lessons learned

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently opened up about his  relationship history and the lessons he has learned along the way. 

From his latest interview with Paper Magazine, one can deduce that things might not work even if one treats the person they are dating "like princess."

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess”,   The Saturday Night Live told the magazine.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Davidson admitted that treating the person he’s dating “like a princess, hasn’t worked out for him and it has been unpleasant for some of his  now ex-girlfriends.

“Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it," he said. 

Davidson has dated  many women including  including  Cazzie David,  Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley in the past.

He is currently dating model Kaia Gerber.

Latest News

More From Entertainment