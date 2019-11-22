Pete Davidson opens up about dating multiple women and lessons learned

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently opened up about his relationship history and the lessons he has learned along the way.

From his latest interview with Paper Magazine, one can deduce that things might not work even if one treats the person they are dating "like princess."

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess”, The Saturday Night Live told the magazine.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Davidson admitted that treating the person he’s dating “like a princess, hasn’t worked out for him and it has been unpleasant for some of his now ex-girlfriends.



“Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it," he said.

Davidson has dated many women including including Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley in the past.

He is currently dating model Kaia Gerber.