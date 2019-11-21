Katrina Kaif sets internet ablaze with new closeup shot

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is active on social media where she never fails to impress her fans, has once again set the internet on fire by sharing an adorable photo of her.



Katrina took to Instagram and shared a close up of her face and captioned it, “Justtttttt” with a heart emoji. The recent photo of Sooryavanshi star has set the internet ablaze once again.

The dazzling photo of Tiger Zinda Hai actor has been liked by over 600,000 fans within two hours.



The 37-years old diva is followed by over 29 million fans on Instagram. She joined the photo-video sharing platform in 2017.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will hit theatres in March 2020.