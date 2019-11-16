WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar get into the party mode with 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Bollywood’s upcoming offering Pati Patni Aur Woh has been all the rage of late ever since the film released its latest track and it appears the song has not just fans but even the celebrities grooving.



Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar reveals her pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana works wonders

In a circulating video, Bollywood megastars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were seen shaking a leg to the Kartik Aaryan-starrer’s recently released party anthem, Dheeme Dheeme that has left all Bollywood buffs dancing to its catchy beat.

The video was shared by the Bala starlet who captioned the photo: “Chandani Raat main..Hero @ayushmannk ke saath main. #DheemeDheeme Thank you AK for always just being the best.Love Love Love you #PatiPatniAurWoh.”

The sizzling music video of the freshly-released song shows off the steamy chemistry between Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan as they shake a leg to the upbeat melody of the track and make the viewers want to get into the party mode as well.









