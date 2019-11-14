Anu Malik clarifies after #MeToo claims: 'I am being cornered and suffocated'

Anu Malik after facing the wrath over sexual misconduct allegations came forth on Thursday to defend himself.

The playback singer in a statement unveiled on his official Twitter handle, attempted to maintain his innocence against the #MeToo allegations levelled against him.

“It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realize that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness,” he said in the extensive note.

“Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated.

“It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name.

“Why wasn’t this spoken about before? Why do these allegations resurface only when I am back on television, which is currently my only source of livelihood?,” he went on.

“Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do I,” he further said.

“The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I’m in pain. I’m in a dark space. And justice is all I want,” he concluded.

Last year, Malik had been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women including Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin.